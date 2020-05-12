Is It Crazy To Buy Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) And Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 401.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.60.

The shares of the company added by 9.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.68. During the trading session, a total of 10.94 million shares were traded which represents a 54.71% incline from the average session volume which is 24.15 million shares. AYTU had ended its last session trading at $1.53. Aytu BioScience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 AYTU 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aytu BioScience Inc. generated 5.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.29%. Aytu BioScience Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bryan Garnier published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $8.21 and traded between $7.05 and $7.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is 9.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.70. The stock has a high of $108.60 for the year while the low is $7.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 217.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.54%, as 222.97M AYTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.83% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 84.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.75% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.