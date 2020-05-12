Is It Crazy To Buy Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) And Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

The shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the AGIO stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SVB Leerink was of a view that AGIO is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Leerink Partners thinks that AGIO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.51.

The shares of the company added by 11.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.78 while ending the day at $44.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -73.49% decline from the average session volume which is 706770.0 shares. AGIO had ended its last session trading at $39.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.30 AGIO 52-week low price stands at $27.77 while its 52-week high price is $54.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 89.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -216.95%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 12, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $16.51 and traded between $15.20 and $15.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMBC’s 50-day SMA is 14.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.94. The stock has a high of $22.90 for the year while the low is $8.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.89%, as 1.57M AGIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 427.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AMBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -56,769 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,959,919 shares of AMBC, with a total valuation of $73,545,400. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,002,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,108,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,538 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $26,014,485. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.