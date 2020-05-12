Is A Downturn Overdue? Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)?

The shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zosano Pharma Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2017, to Overweight the ZSAN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2016. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on November 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. ROTH Capital was of a view that ZSAN is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2015. ROTH Capital thinks that ZSAN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.57.

The shares of the company added by 12.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a 15.46% incline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. ZSAN had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Zosano Pharma Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ZSAN 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $3.60.

The Zosano Pharma Corporation generated 6.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.74%. Zosano Pharma Corporation has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) is now rated as Underperform. Goldman also rated SKT as Downgrade on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SKT could down by -35.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.00% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.45 and traded between $6.01 and $6.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKT’s 50-day SMA is 7.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.19. The stock has a high of $18.82 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.78%, as 48.48M ZSAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.73% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SKT shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,028,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,013,704 shares of SKT, with a total valuation of $75,068,520. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SKT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,451,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by 83.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,789,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,854,320 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. which are valued at $23,947,045. In the same vein, Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,519 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,204,136 shares and is now valued at $11,020,680. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.