Is A Downturn Overdue? Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)?

The shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on March 28, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Leerink Partners advised investors in its research note published on January 05, 2018, to Outperform the RGLS stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2017. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Wells Fargo was of a view that RGLS is Market Perform in its latest report on January 30, 2017. Needham thinks that RGLS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.96.

The shares of the company added by 17.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.5511 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 690776.0 shares were traded which represents a -158.96% decline from the average session volume which is 266750.0 shares. RGLS had ended its last session trading at $0.63. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RGLS 52-week low price stands at $0.43 while its 52-week high price is $1.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Regulus Therapeutics Inc. generated 34.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.52% to reach $43.33/share. It started the day trading at $37.72 and traded between $35.75 and $36.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTFC’s 50-day SMA is 36.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.53. The stock has a high of $75.69 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.48%, as 1.55M RGLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 716.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,230,876 shares of WTFC, with a total valuation of $171,886,585. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WTFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,924,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by 10.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,948,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,735 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation which are valued at $129,731,773. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,431,882 shares and is now valued at $79,911,643. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.