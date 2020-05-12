Is A Downturn Overdue? Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)?

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $90 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2018, to Strong Buy the QDEL stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 22, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. CL King was of a view that QDEL is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that QDEL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 298.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is 27.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 91.49.

The shares of the company added by 31.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $187.50 while ending the day at $208.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.98 million shares were traded which represents a -567.91% decline from the average session volume which is 595190.0 shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $158.60. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 121.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.89, with a beta of 1.05. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $163.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 108.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.03% to reach $21.04/share. It started the day trading at $15.20 and traded between $14.61 and $14.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGM’s 50-day SMA is 14.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.29. The stock has a high of $34.63 for the year while the low is $5.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.00%, as 28.46M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of MGM Resorts International shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more MGM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,941,014 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,522,989 shares of MGM, with a total valuation of $631,571,270. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $615,136,100 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by 4.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,180,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,604,127 shares of MGM Resorts International which are valued at $367,924,873. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,561 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,508,524 shares and is now valued at $277,400,583. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of MGM Resorts International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.