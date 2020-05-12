Is A Downturn Overdue? NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)?

The shares of NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantKwest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that NK is Sell in its latest report on May 16, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that NK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 443.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.12.

The shares of the company added by 21.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.3432 while ending the day at $5.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a -180.15% decline from the average session volume which is 898460.0 shares. NK had ended its last session trading at $4.23. NantKwest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 NK 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NantKwest Inc. generated 15.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. NantKwest Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stifel also rated PDCE as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that PDCE could surge by 38.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.28% to reach $18.58/share. It started the day trading at $12.65 and traded between $11.46 and $11.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDCE’s 50-day SMA is 9.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.44. The stock has a high of $38.61 for the year while the low is $4.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.27%, as 13.30M NK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.05% of PDC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PDCE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -578,806 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,881,824 shares of PDCE, with a total valuation of $86,206,127. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PDCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,512,107 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,247,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,209 shares of PDC Energy Inc. which are valued at $51,214,230. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PDC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,140,058 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,857,550 shares and is now valued at $36,375,386. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of PDC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.