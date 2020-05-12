Is A Downturn Overdue? Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA), J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)?

The shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. UBS was of a view that LOMA is Sell in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that LOMA is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.89.

The shares of the company added by 8.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.48 while ending the day at $3.84. During the trading session, a total of 638330.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.76% decline from the average session volume which is 392190.0 shares. LOMA had ended its last session trading at $3.53. LOMA 52-week low price stands at $3.01 while its 52-week high price is $12.90.

The Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima generated 32.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -46.67%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $0.166 and traded between $0.15 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.3680 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7690. The stock has a high of $1.32 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 114.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.05%, as 91.29M LOMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.91% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 95,869 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,577,646 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $14,967,953. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,402,206 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 1.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,920,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -307,783 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $5,731,533. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,122,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,726,562 shares and is now valued at $3,861,562. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.