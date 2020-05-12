Is A Downturn Overdue? 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.95.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.565 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 940740.0 shares were traded which represents a -182.33% decline from the average session volume which is 333210.0 shares. NMTR had ended its last session trading at $0.54. NMTR 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $1.67.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.5589 and traded between $0.463 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6315 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0113. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.56%, as 8.32M NMTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.96% of Ideanomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IDEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 86.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,916,042 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,123,442 shares of IDEX, with a total valuation of $5,525,412. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IDEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,396,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 633,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ideanomics Inc. which are valued at $848,688. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,164 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 457,722 shares and is now valued at $613,347. Following these latest developments, around 24.17% of Ideanomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.