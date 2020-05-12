Expensive Market, What To Buy? Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF), First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

The shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 07, 2018. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Contango Oil & Gas Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MCF is Outperform in its latest report on November 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that MCF is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.56.

The shares of the company added by 12.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.70. During the trading session, a total of 957448.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.44% decline from the average session volume which is 463790.0 shares. MCF had ended its last session trading at $2.39. Contango Oil & Gas Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 MCF 52-week low price stands at $0.84 while its 52-week high price is $4.79.

The Contango Oil & Gas Company generated 1.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -92.31%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. B. Riley FBR also rated FCF as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that FCF could surge by 20.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.22 and traded between $7.81 and $7.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCF’s 50-day SMA is 9.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.52. The stock has a high of $14.93 for the year while the low is $7.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.31%, as 2.57M MCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FCF shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 11,452 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,447,663 shares of FCF, with a total valuation of $122,911,640. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,446,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares by 1.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,169,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,170 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation which are valued at $65,529,020. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,429 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,226,201 shares and is now valued at $29,487,477. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.