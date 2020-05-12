Expensive Market, What To Buy? Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW), Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. KeyBanc Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on December 15, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.02.

The shares of the company added by 43.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.08 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a -571.15% decline from the average session volume which is 252920.0 shares. BW had ended its last session trading at $1.07. BW 52-week low price stands at $0.77 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. generated 56.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.09%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.92% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.90 and traded between $15.97 and $16.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFNC’s 50-day SMA is 18.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.29. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.32%, as 3.57M BW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Simmons First National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SFNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 98,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,376,141 shares of SFNC, with a total valuation of $282,920,994. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SFNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,552,383 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Simmons First National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.