Expensive Market, What To Buy? Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

The shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anavex Life Sciences Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on March 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Maxim Group was of a view that AVXL is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2018. Noble Financial thinks that AVXL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.09.

The shares of the company added by 7.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $3.74. During the trading session, a total of 807123.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.29% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. AVXL had ended its last session trading at $3.48. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 AVXL 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. generated 26.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.83 and traded between $0.75 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OBLN’s 50-day SMA is 0.8844 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7735. The stock has a high of $19.20 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 369794.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.30%, as 467,051 AVXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 321.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP sold more OBLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP selling -25,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 525,000 shares of OBLN, with a total valuation of $378,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OBLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,205 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.