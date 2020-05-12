Analysts Turn Mixed On Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

The shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $76 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ormat Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2019, to Neutral the ORA stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that ORA is Neutral in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that ORA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $74.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.78.

The shares of the company added by 11.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $67.39 while ending the day at $70.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -271.14% decline from the average session volume which is 325490.0 shares. ORA had ended its last session trading at $63.09. Ormat Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.70, with a beta of 0.63. Ormat Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ORA 52-week low price stands at $55.22 while its 52-week high price is $87.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ormat Technologies Inc. generated 153.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.5%. Ormat Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.47 and traded between $2.24 and $2.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSG’s 50-day SMA is 2.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.95. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 404437.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.98%, as 420,534 ORA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.56% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 510.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,908,857 shares of OSG, with a total valuation of $20,223,105. Paulson & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more OSG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,301,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,231,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,204 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. which are valued at $9,604,443. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 138,977 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,554,395 shares and is now valued at $8,068,477. Following these latest developments, around 14.20% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.