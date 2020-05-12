Analysts Turn Mixed On Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 492.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.48.

The shares of the company added by 21.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a -320.21% decline from the average session volume which is 695290.0 shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $1.71. ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 22.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.67%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.29% to reach $23.78/share. It started the day trading at $20.9704 and traded between $20.01 and $20.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOG’s 50-day SMA is 20.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.74. The stock has a high of $40.89 for the year while the low is $14.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.98%, as 23.18M ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.09% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HOG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -257,215 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,912,292 shares of HOG, with a total valuation of $320,149,688. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $213,346,060 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,012,436 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -33,150 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. which are valued at $189,535,413. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Harley-Davidson Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 234,264 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,115,090 shares and is now valued at $172,548,654. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.