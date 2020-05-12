Analysts Turn Mixed On FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

The shares of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FibroGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 27, 2020, to Neutral the FGEN stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FGEN is Neutral in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Stifel thinks that FGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.25.

The shares of the company added by 8.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.82 while ending the day at $39.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -39.52% decline from the average session volume which is 724070.0 shares. FGEN had ended its last session trading at $36.42. FibroGen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 FGEN 52-week low price stands at $22.65 while its 52-week high price is $48.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FibroGen Inc. generated 121.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 241.57%. FibroGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. It started the day trading at $19.41 and traded between $17.61 and $17.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STNG’s 50-day SMA is 18.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.33. The stock has a high of $40.45 for the year while the low is $12.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.70%, as 6.05M FGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.33% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more STNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 106,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,944,726 shares of STNG, with a total valuation of $56,303,161. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,346,518 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by 186.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,798,287 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,171,504 shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. which are valued at $34,383,247. In the same vein, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,247 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,630,375 shares and is now valued at $31,172,770. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.