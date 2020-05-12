Analysts Turn Mixed On Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX:CMT), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX:CMT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Singular Research in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $20 price target. Singular Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Core Molding Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Singular Research advised investors in its research note published on December 08, 2014, to Buy the CMT stock while also putting a $17 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.45.

The shares of the company added by 30.11% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.91 while ending the day at $3.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a -4606.6% decline from the average session volume which is 36990.0 shares. CMT had ended its last session trading at $2.69. Core Molding Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CMT 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $8.23.

The Core Molding Technologies Inc. generated 1.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.13%.

It started the day trading at $7.64 and traded between $7.23 and $7.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 6.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.42. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.82%, as 6.59M CMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1827.50, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SBSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,093,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,234,810 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $142,708,303. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,628,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 13.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,987,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,144 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $32,982,397. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,040,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,805,989 shares and is now valued at $27,404,268.