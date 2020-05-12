Analysts Turn Mixed On Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC), RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

The shares of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $17 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerence Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.97.

The shares of the company added by 7.67% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.78 while ending the day at $23.85. During the trading session, a total of 790202.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.87% decline from the average session volume which is 681970.0 shares. CRNC had ended its last session trading at $22.15. Cerence Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CRNC 52-week low price stands at $11.39 while its 52-week high price is $29.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerence Inc. generated 95.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cerence Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.3698 and traded between $0.312 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTW’s 50-day SMA is 0.2382 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8983. The stock has a high of $2.56 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.21%, as 1.40M CRNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more RTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -1,091,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,639,071 shares of RTW, with a total valuation of $974,205. Signia Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more RTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $551,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by 4.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,524,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -110,256 shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc. which are valued at $530,246. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,829 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,906,197 shares and is now valued at $400,301. Following these latest developments, around 3.51% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.