Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

The shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viking Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Buy the VKTX stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $12. SVB Leerink was of a view that VKTX is Outperform in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that VKTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.44.

The shares of the company added by 11.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.44 while ending the day at $7.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -78.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. VKTX had ended its last session trading at $6.52. Viking Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 32.40 VKTX 52-week low price stands at $3.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Viking Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Stifel also rated ASC as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that ASC could surge by 45.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.76% to reach $9.74/share. It started the day trading at $5.69 and traded between $5.09 and $5.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASC’s 50-day SMA is 5.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.83. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $3.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 510916.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.53%, as 365,152 VKTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 499.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought more ASC shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchasing 248,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,348,476 shares of ASC, with a total valuation of $17,579,499. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ASC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,847,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares by 8.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,014,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,608 shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation which are valued at $10,574,571. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,701 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,700,890 shares and is now valued at $8,929,673.