Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the TTI stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $1. Johnson Rice was of a view that TTI is Hold in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TTI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.13.

The shares of the company added by 14.24% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.504 while ending the day at $0.53. During the trading session, a total of 8.37 million shares were traded which represents a -209.03% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $0.46. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 29.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

