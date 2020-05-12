Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN), CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

The shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Miragen Therapeutics, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Evercore ISI was of a view that MGEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that MGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.97.

The shares of the company added by 11.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.60 while ending the day at $0.66. During the trading session, a total of 602752.0 shares were traded which represents a 45.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. MGEN had ended its last session trading at $0.59. Miragen Therapeutics debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 MGEN 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $3.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Miragen Therapeutics generated 36.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.11%. Miragen Therapeutics has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.16% to reach $22.06/share. It started the day trading at $15.35 and traded between $14.50 and $14.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSFL’s 50-day SMA is 16.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.35. The stock has a high of $26.79 for the year while the low is $14.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.93%, as 1.52M MGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 773.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSFL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,233,925 shares of CSFL, with a total valuation of $193,560,528. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CSFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,597,416 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,975,064 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -220,799 shares of CenterState Bank Corporation which are valued at $137,410,353. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its CenterState Bank Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 46,820 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,721,434 shares and is now valued at $64,120,308. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CenterState Bank Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.