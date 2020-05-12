Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Berenberg was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.00.

The shares of the company added by 28.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.61 while ending the day at $5.89. During the trading session, a total of 6.3 million shares were traded which represents a -201.62% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $4.57. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $32.91.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 190.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.08% to reach $9.83/share. It started the day trading at $10.77 and traded between $10.125 and $10.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWBI’s 50-day SMA is 11.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.13. The stock has a high of $17.74 for the year while the low is $9.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.94%, as 3.32M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.75% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.62, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NWBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 52,056 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,611,008 shares of NWBI, with a total valuation of $169,049,363. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NWBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,842,023 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,837,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -95,623 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $90,678,556. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,281 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,578,813 shares and is now valued at $52,976,866. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.