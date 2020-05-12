Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)

The shares of 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 360 Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $85.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.87.

The shares of the company added by 9.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.56 while ending the day at $9.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -94.48% decline from the average session volume which is 629360.0 shares. QFIN had ended its last session trading at $8.50. 360 Finance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 QFIN 52-week low price stands at $6.37 while its 52-week high price is $21.80.

The 360 Finance Inc. generated 550.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.43%. 360 Finance Inc. has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.38% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.64 and traded between $1.52 and $1.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANH’s 50-day SMA is 1.6731 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0443. The stock has a high of $4.18 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.57%, as 1.53M QFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 46,522 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,144,930 shares of ANH, with a total valuation of $10,333,771. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,591,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares by 21.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,925,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,335,864 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation which are valued at $5,565,756. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 248,876 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,238,427 shares and is now valued at $3,659,423. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.