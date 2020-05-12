2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 331.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.75.

The shares of the company added by 26.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.672 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -431.04% decline from the average session volume which is 628130.0 shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $0.65. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.39.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $17.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.13% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.82 and traded between $16.73 and $16.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAY’s 50-day SMA is 15.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.65. The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $10.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.61%, as 5.70M KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.37% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 719.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.72% over the last six months.

William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more RPAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,148,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… decreased its Repay Holdings Corporation shares by 12.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,649,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -244,110 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation which are valued at $23,669,177. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Repay Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 254,255 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,495,033 shares and is now valued at $21,453,724. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Repay Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.