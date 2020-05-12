2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that ACRX is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ACRX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.05.

The shares of the company added by 9.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $1.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a -97.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. ACRX had ended its last session trading at $1.55. ACRX 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $3.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Susquehanna also rated RLGY as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that RLGY could surge by 34.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.52% to reach $6.40/share. It started the day trading at $4.52 and traded between $4.10 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 4.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.48. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $2.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.95%, as 16.55M ACRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.61% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RLGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,217,621 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $54,835,039.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 4.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,492,861 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -736,014 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $49,643,512. In the same vein, Tremblant Capital LP decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,631,624 shares and is now valued at $28,991,188. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.