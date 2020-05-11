Two Stocks To Tuck Away: TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TimkenSteel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 06, 2019, to Market Perform the TMST stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that TMST is Sector Weight in its latest report on July 30, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that TMST is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.80.

The shares of the company added by 25.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.56 while ending the day at $3.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -172.38% decline from the average session volume which is 385010.0 shares. TMST had ended its last session trading at $2.49. TimkenSteel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TMST 52-week low price stands at $2.16 while its 52-week high price is $9.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TimkenSteel Corporation generated 65.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 148.0%. TimkenSteel Corporation has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

