Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

The shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $30 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Health Catalyst Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $40. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that HCAT is Overweight in its latest report on October 30, 2019. William Blair thinks that HCAT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.91.

The shares of the company added by 9.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.7501 while ending the day at $27.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -68.56% decline from the average session volume which is 778110.0 shares. HCAT had ended its last session trading at $25.38. Health Catalyst Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 HCAT 52-week low price stands at $17.48 while its 52-week high price is $49.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Health Catalyst Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.67% to reach $14.86/share. It started the day trading at $12.27 and traded between $11.45 and $12.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN's 50-day SMA is 12.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.42. The stock has a high of $22.91 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.84%, as 7.49M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.85% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,302,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,856,563 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $255,066,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,213,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,108,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -496,273 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $176,313,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.