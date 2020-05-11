Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

The shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2019, to Outperform the EIGR stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on January 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. ROTH Capital was of a view that EIGR is Buy in its latest report on October 19, 2017. Wedbush thinks that EIGR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.97.

The shares of the company added by 11.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.45 while ending the day at $10.56. During the trading session, a total of 502344.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.25% decline from the average session volume which is 363370.0 shares. EIGR had ended its last session trading at $9.44. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 EIGR 52-week low price stands at $4.55 while its 52-week high price is $15.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. generated 39.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.97%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 02, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.83% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.455 and traded between $8.91 and $9.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOPE’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.96. The stock has a high of $15.51 for the year while the low is $7.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.56%, as 2.40M EIGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HOPE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -165,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,343,501 shares of HOPE, with a total valuation of $142,563,578. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HOPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,243,381 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Hope Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,627,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,895 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $87,354,228. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Hope Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 884,003 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,990,899 shares and is now valued at $65,685,190. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Hope Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.