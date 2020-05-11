Two Stocks To Tuck Away: DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

The shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DISH Network Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Mkt Perform the DISH stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $39. Bernstein was of a view that DISH is Underperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DISH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.15.

The shares of the company added by 10.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.69 while ending the day at $25.73. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a 15.07% incline from the average session volume which is 4.23 million shares. DISH had ended its last session trading at $23.35. DISH Network Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DISH 52-week low price stands at $17.09 while its 52-week high price is $44.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DISH Network Corporation generated 2.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -361.54%. DISH Network Corporation has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.89% to reach $34.80/share. It started the day trading at $20.25 and traded between $18.50 and $20.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RVNC’s 50-day SMA is 16.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.47. The stock has a high of $27.97 for the year while the low is $9.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.38%, as 7.03M DISH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.30% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 929.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more RVNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 376,573 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,788,045 shares of RVNC, with a total valuation of $85,663,066. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more RVNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,641,413 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares by 8.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,662,041 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 276,144 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $54,198,207. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,697 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,548,972 shares and is now valued at $52,524,786. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.