Two Stocks To Tuck Away: comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)

The shares of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Aegis Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Aegis Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of comScore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Buy the SCOR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $25. Loop Capital was of a view that SCOR is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SCOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.98.

The shares of the company added by 12.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $3.20. During the trading session, a total of 625480.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.54% decline from the average session volume which is 576280.0 shares. SCOR had ended its last session trading at $2.84. comScore Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCOR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $12.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The comScore Inc. generated 66.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.26%. comScore Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.58 and traded between $0.46 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.2898 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3638. The stock has a high of $0.71 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 549388.79 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.80%, as 597,735 SCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of eMagin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 612.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 55.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,492,624 shares of EMAN, with a total valuation of $961,422.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its eMagin Corporation shares by 41.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 243,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,741 shares of eMagin Corporation which are valued at $52,017. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of eMagin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.