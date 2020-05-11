Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

The shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cassava Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 783.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.82.

The shares of the company added by 15.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.19 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.82 million shares were traded which represents a -316.86% decline from the average session volume which is 917400.0 shares. SAVA had ended its last session trading at $7.81. Cassava Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 22.60 SAVA 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $10.95.

The Cassava Sciences Inc. generated 25.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. Cassava Sciences Inc. has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on May 05, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. It started the day trading at $0.4116 and traded between $0.3222 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFOI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3534 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4623. The stock has a high of $0.99 for the year while the low is $0.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 190447.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 104.40%, as 389,274 SAVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Energy Focus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Michigan Department of Treasury (… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 545,283 shares of EFOI, with a total valuation of $179,943. WealthTrust Axiom LLC meanwhile sold more EFOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,701 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Energy Focus Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 162,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 570 shares of Energy Focus Inc. which are valued at $53,597. In the same vein, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its Energy Focus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 141,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 141,060 shares and is now valued at $46,550. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Energy Focus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.