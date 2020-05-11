Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

The shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2018. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on April 12, 2018, to Overweight the BLCM stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2018. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $10. Wells Fargo was of a view that BLCM is Outperform in its latest report on March 08, 2017. Raymond James thinks that BLCM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.25.

The shares of the company added by 31.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $7.36. During the trading session, a total of 566286.0 shares were traded which represents a -368.66% decline from the average session volume which is 120830.0 shares. BLCM had ended its last session trading at $5.58. BLCM 52-week low price stands at $3.32 while its 52-week high price is $32.00.

The Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 75.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 632.11%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Piper Jaffray also rated PGNY as Initiated on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that PGNY could surge by 14.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.26% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.42 and traded between $21.80 and $22.02 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $36.50 for the year while the low is $13.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.48%, as 2.51M BLCM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.29% of Progyny Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.65% over the last six months.

ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile bought more PGNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,493,724 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Progyny Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.