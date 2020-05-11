Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Winnebago Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Overweight the WGO stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Buy rating by Northcoast in its report released on June 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Jefferies was of a view that WGO is Hold in its latest report on March 28, 2019. SunTrust thinks that WGO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.52.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $49.00 while ending the day at $51.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -78.17% decline from the average session volume which is 859450.0 shares. WGO had ended its last session trading at $47.08. Winnebago Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.12, with a beta of 2.25. Winnebago Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WGO 52-week low price stands at $16.94 while its 52-week high price is $63.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Winnebago Industries Inc. generated 122.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.15%. Winnebago Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Piper Sandler also rated HLX as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $6.25 suggesting that HLX could surge by 39.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.80% to reach $3.88/share. It started the day trading at $2.36 and traded between $2.14 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 2.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.91. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.67%, as 7.03M WGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -497,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,745,524 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $32,382,659. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,416,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,550,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,332 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $20,583,305. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,021 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,017,081 shares and is now valued at $19,708,013. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.