Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $134 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ubiquiti Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BWS Financial advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Buy the UI stock while also putting a $220 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BWS Financial Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the BWS Financial set price target on the stock to $150.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.06.

The shares of the company added by 17.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $175.80 while ending the day at $188.62. During the trading session, a total of 505258.0 shares were traded which represents a -133.73% decline from the average session volume which is 216170.0 shares. UI had ended its last session trading at $160.18. Ubiquiti Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.60, with a beta of 1.12. UI 52-week low price stands at $107.22 while its 52-week high price is $199.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ubiquiti Inc. generated 100.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.71%. Ubiquiti Inc. has the potential to record 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.85% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.3899 and traded between $11.52 and $11.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 6.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.85. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.52%, as 2.89M UI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 136.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 105.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $33,363,793. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,733,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,668,296 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,414 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $15,113,380. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.