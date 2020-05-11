Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

The shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $29 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Neutral the SIX stock while also putting a $18.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 28, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Oppenheimer was of a view that SIX is Perform in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that SIX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.25.

The shares of the company added by 11.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.12 while ending the day at $21.19. During the trading session, a total of 4.49 million shares were traded which represents a 1.24% incline from the average session volume which is 4.55 million shares. SIX had ended its last session trading at $18.99. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.75, with a beta of 2.21. SIX 52-week low price stands at $8.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation generated 22.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 194.0%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has the potential to record -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Chardan Capital Markets also rated NERV as Initiated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NERV could surge by 37.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.70% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.20 and traded between $10.84 and $11.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NERV’s 50-day SMA is 7.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.84. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $4.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.74%, as 2.98M SIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.91% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 380.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 122.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more NERV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 144,281 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,610,200 shares of NERV, with a total valuation of $57,853,404. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more NERV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,202,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,907,107 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,259 shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which are valued at $11,480,784. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,343 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,628,655 shares and is now valued at $9,804,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.