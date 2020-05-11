Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of resTORbio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Overweight the TORC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.01.

The shares of the company added by 10.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.6602 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a -329.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. TORC had ended its last session trading at $1.73. resTORbio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 30.20 TORC 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The resTORbio Inc. generated 33.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -168.42%. resTORbio Inc. has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.04% to reach $3.96/share. It started the day trading at $6.19 and traded between $5.69 and $6.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 3.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.95. The stock has a high of $9.74 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 80.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.01%, as 70.98M TORC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.99% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 93.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $65,562,063. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,612,223 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 6.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,691,359 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,578,019 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $56,296,299. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,656,056 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,054,685 shares and is now valued at $54,844,682. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.