Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Market Perform the PTEN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PTEN is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PTEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.63.

The shares of the company added by 14.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 5.08 million shares were traded which represents a 25.39% incline from the average session volume which is 6.81 million shares. PTEN had ended its last session trading at $2.93. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PTEN 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $13.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. generated 152.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has the potential to record -2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is now rated as Strong Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated OCUL as Reiterated on May 21, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OCUL could surge by 39.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.09% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.80 and traded between $5.87 and $5.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCUL’s 50-day SMA is 5.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.40. The stock has a high of $8.12 for the year while the low is $2.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.33%, as 5.70M PTEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.85% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 74.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Summer Road LLC bought more OCUL shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Summer Road LLC purchasing 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,254,788 shares of OCUL, with a total valuation of $26,011,201. Opaleye Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more OCUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,356,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,604,876 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,482 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which are valued at $12,894,136. In the same vein, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,339 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,719 shares and is now valued at $10,264,909. Following these latest developments, around 9.89% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.