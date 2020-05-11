Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

The shares of LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LHC Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 17, 2019, to Buy the LHCG stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 14, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 109. Jefferies was of a view that LHCG is Buy in its latest report on April 04, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that LHCG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $162.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.38.

The shares of the company added by 10.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $116.26 while ending the day at $134.79. During the trading session, a total of 528837.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.1% decline from the average session volume which is 463490.0 shares. LHCG had ended its last session trading at $121.46. LHC Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.22, with a beta of 0.41. LHC Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LHCG 52-week low price stands at $100.00 while its 52-week high price is $159.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LHC Group Inc. generated 31.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.67%. LHC Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is now rated as Underperform. Mizuho also rated SBRA as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SBRA could surge by 20.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.32% to reach $15.65/share. It started the day trading at $12.52 and traded between $11.62 and $12.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBRA’s 50-day SMA is 12.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.58. The stock has a high of $24.95 for the year while the low is $5.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.53%, as 4.97M LHCG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SBRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,681,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,689,837 shares of SBRA, with a total valuation of $335,133,020. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,373,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by 58.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,169,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,836,931 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. which are valued at $132,889,586. In the same vein, Long Pond Capital LP decreased its Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,535,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,730,752 shares and is now valued at $95,339,812. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.