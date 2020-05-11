Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.56.

The shares of the company added by 13.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.82 while ending the day at $11.19. During the trading session, a total of 7.18 million shares were traded which represents a -137.05% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $9.88. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $972.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -157.14%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.63% to reach $13.76/share. It started the day trading at $13.38 and traded between $12.47 and $13.32 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $16.60 for the year while the low is $9.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.53%, as 2.81M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.87%.

Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more OCFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,780,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.