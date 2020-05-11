Mixed Analyst Attention: Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Destinations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $50. Goldman was of a view that WYND is Neutral in its latest report on November 27, 2018. Macquarie thinks that WYND is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.10.

The shares of the company added by 10.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.65 while ending the day at $25.41. During the trading session, a total of 972410.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.03% incline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. WYND had ended its last session trading at $23.05. WYND 52-week low price stands at $13.74 while its 52-week high price is $53.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Destinations Inc. generated 1.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 247.96%. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is now rated as Hold. DZ Bank also rated SLB as Downgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that SLB could surge by 0.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.89% to reach $18.22/share. It started the day trading at $18.10 and traded between $17.09 and $18.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLB’s 50-day SMA is 16.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.84. The stock has a high of $41.40 for the year while the low is $11.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.38%, as 25.48M WYND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.84% of Schlumberger Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SLB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 680,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 111,712,066 shares of SLB, with a total valuation of $1,506,995,770. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SLB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $908,716,672 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 67,271,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 305,737 shares of Schlumberger Limited which are valued at $907,485,952. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Schlumberger Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,337,121 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 59,017,143 shares and is now valued at $796,141,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Schlumberger Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.