Mixed Analyst Attention: UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

The shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UGI Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Buy the UGI stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $63. BofA/Merrill was of a view that UGI is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that UGI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.67.

The shares of the company added by 9.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.70 while ending the day at $30.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 27.57% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. UGI had ended its last session trading at $28.13. UGI Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 0.96. UGI Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 UGI 52-week low price stands at $21.75 while its 52-week high price is $55.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The UGI Corporation generated 401.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. UGI Corporation has the potential to record 2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.64 and traded between $0.58 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEEL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5784 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0195. The stock has a high of $2.98 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 677239.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.74%, as 516,463 UGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 988.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SEEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 108,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,118,623 shares of SEEL, with a total valuation of $549,244. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $326,258 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 420,988 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,138 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $206,705. In the same vein, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,404 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 337,688 shares and is now valued at $165,805. Following these latest developments, around 7.30% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.