Mixed Analyst Attention: Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.35.

The shares of the company added by 13.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.01 while ending the day at $25.42. During the trading session, a total of 751257.0 shares were traded which represents a -127.21% decline from the average session volume which is 330650.0 shares. SMCI had ended its last session trading at $22.38. Super Micro Computer Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.56, with a beta of 1.09. Super Micro Computer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SMCI 52-week low price stands at $15.76 while its 52-week high price is $30.00.

The Super Micro Computer Inc. generated 309.04 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on May 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Rosenblatt also rated AAOI as Upgrade on November 05, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that AAOI could down by -18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.48% to reach $8.59/share. It started the day trading at $11.04 and traded between $10.11 and $10.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAOI’s 50-day SMA is 8.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.28. The stock has a high of $15.98 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.10%, as 7.11M SMCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 37.89% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 798.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAOI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,841,285 shares of AAOI, with a total valuation of $21,565,353. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,043,877 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares by 21.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 818,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -221,478 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. which are valued at $6,211,018. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,484 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 534,668 shares and is now valued at $4,058,130. Following these latest developments, around 6.70% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.