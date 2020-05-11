Mixed Analyst Attention: Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH), Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

The shares of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonic Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Buy the SAH stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SAH is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. Stephens thinks that SAH is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.57.

The shares of the company added by 10.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.75 while ending the day at $23.75. During the trading session, a total of 517634.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.17% incline from the average session volume which is 557610.0 shares. SAH had ended its last session trading at $21.46. Sonic Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SAH 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $35.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sonic Automotive Inc. generated 29.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.0%. Sonic Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated TUP as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TUP could down by 0.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.21% to reach $2.90/share. It started the day trading at $2.92 and traded between $2.61 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUP’s 50-day SMA is 2.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.79. The stock has a high of $23.51 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.95%, as 9.81M SAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.66% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TUP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -263,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,898,157 shares of TUP, with a total valuation of $11,175,014. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,680,264 worth of shares.

Similarly, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by 46.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,678,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,163,717 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation which are valued at $5,958,887. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tupperware Brands Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,852 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,570,159 shares and is now valued at $2,543,658. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.