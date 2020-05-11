Mixed Analyst Attention: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $8 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Signet Jewelers Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Market Perform the SIG stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SIG is Market Perform in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SIG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.44.

The shares of the company added by 26.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.95 while ending the day at $11.09. During the trading session, a total of 8.22 million shares were traded which represents a -145.23% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. SIG had ended its last session trading at $8.74. Signet Jewelers Limited currently has a market cap of $457.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 2.29. Signet Jewelers Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SIG 52-week low price stands at $5.60 while its 52-week high price is $31.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Signet Jewelers Limited generated 374.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.82%. Signet Jewelers Limited has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Sector Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.3092 and traded between $0.28 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 0.3561 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0541. The stock has a high of $2.12 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.63%, as 20.59M SIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.78% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.