Mixed Analyst Attention: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

The shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Forum Energy Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $0.20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FET is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that FET is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.27.

The shares of the company added by 19.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.403 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 8.99 million shares were traded which represents a -107.06% decline from the average session volume which is 4.34 million shares. FET had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FET 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $5.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Forum Energy Technologies Inc. generated 57.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Cowen also rated ZIXI as Initiated on May 23, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that ZIXI could surge by 35.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.20% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.88 and traded between $6.2391 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIXI’s 50-day SMA is 5.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.87. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $2.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.22%, as 3.04M FET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.56% of Zix Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ZIXI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -224,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,433,832 shares of ZIXI, with a total valuation of $14,799,816. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more ZIXI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,515,147 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zix Corporation shares by 52.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,702,632 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 932,684 shares of Zix Corporation which are valued at $11,648,344. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Zix Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,691,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,691,647 shares and is now valued at $11,600,999. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Zix Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.