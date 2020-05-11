Mixed Analyst Attention: Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

The shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fly Leasing Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2019, to Buy the FLY stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 08, 2017. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 10, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Cowen was of a view that FLY is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. Cowen thinks that FLY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.49.

The shares of the company added by 12.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $6.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -198.66% decline from the average session volume which is 350640.0 shares. FLY had ended its last session trading at $5.40. Fly Leasing Limited currently has a market cap of $166.9 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 1.04. FLY 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fly Leasing Limited generated 338.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.21%. Fly Leasing Limited has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Citigroup also rated DRH as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that DRH could surge by 4.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.40% to reach $5.73/share. It started the day trading at $5.52 and traded between $4.95 and $5.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRH’s 50-day SMA is 5.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.95. The stock has a high of $11.79 for the year while the low is $1.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 77.46%, as 6.38M FLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DRH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -154,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,782,180 shares of DRH, with a total valuation of $166,533,474. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,282,415 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by 7.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,929,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,918 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company which are valued at $65,681,941. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 667,682 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,221,153 shares and is now valued at $51,923,457. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.