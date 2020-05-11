Mixed Analyst Attention: AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

The shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the AMAG stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $19. B. Riley FBR was of a view that AMAG is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that AMAG is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.71.

The shares of the company added by 11.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $9.23. During the trading session, a total of 602686.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.46% incline from the average session volume which is 637480.0 shares. AMAG had ended its last session trading at $8.30. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AMAG 52-week low price stands at $4.41 while its 52-week high price is $13.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 113.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -577.55%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Odeon also rated DDS as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that DDS could surge by 26.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.57% to reach $38.25/share. It started the day trading at $28.41 and traded between $26.985 and $28.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DDS’s 50-day SMA is 35.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.38. The stock has a high of $86.71 for the year while the low is $22.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.40%, as 6.67M AMAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 44.13% of Dillard’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 605.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Newport Trust Co. sold more DDS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Newport Trust Co. selling -37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,175,639 shares of DDS, with a total valuation of $265,139,861.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,558,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,984 shares of Dillard’s Inc. which are valued at $57,569,172. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dillard’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 113,904 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,106,019 shares and is now valued at $40,867,402. Following these latest developments, around 18.70% of Dillard’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.