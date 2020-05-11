Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: VirnetX Holding Corp (AMEX:VHC), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

The shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (AMEX:VHC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Gilford Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2014. Gilford Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VirnetX Holding Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dawson James Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2009. That day the Dawson James set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.90.

The shares of the company added by 18.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.70 while ending the day at $6.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a -239.81% decline from the average session volume which is 580910.0 shares. VHC had ended its last session trading at $5.54. VirnetX Holding Corp debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 VHC 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The VirnetX Holding Corp generated 3.13 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.31 and $1.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABUS’s 50-day SMA is 1.5971 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8828. The stock has a high of $3.66 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 527700.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.63%, as 344,958 VHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.78% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 857.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ABUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 103,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,666,754 shares of ABUS, with a total valuation of $5,723,422. Point72 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more ABUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,916,257 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares by 14.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,869,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 229,878 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation which are valued at $1,888,403. Following these latest developments, around 30.16% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.