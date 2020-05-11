Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO), Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.29.

The shares of the company added by 12.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.46 while ending the day at $14.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -65.85% decline from the average session volume which is 730610.0 shares. PRDO had ended its last session trading at $13.06. Perdoceo Education Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 1.68. Perdoceo Education Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PRDO 52-week low price stands at $7.11 while its 52-week high price is $22.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perdoceo Education Corporation generated 41.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. Perdoceo Education Corporation has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Robert W. Baird also rated LEA as Upgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $111 suggesting that LEA could surge by 7.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $92.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.32% to reach $109.06/share. It started the day trading at $102.125 and traded between $95.555 and $101.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEA’s 50-day SMA is 89.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.77. The stock has a high of $143.50 for the year while the low is $63.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.36%, as 2.29M PRDO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Lear Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 803.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,859 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,741,125 shares of LEA, with a total valuation of $466,466,406. Norges Bank Investment Management meanwhile sold more LEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $427,246,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Lear Corporation shares by 15.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,245,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 692,494 shares of Lear Corporation which are valued at $426,221,413. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lear Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 169,166 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,605,656 shares and is now valued at $374,209,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Lear Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.