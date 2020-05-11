Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

The shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underperform the CVI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Credit Suisse was of a view that CVI is Neutral in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that CVI is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.29.

The shares of the company added by 9.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.66 while ending the day at $21.93. During the trading session, a total of 899293.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.06% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. CVI had ended its last session trading at $19.99. CVR Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CVI 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $55.52.

The CVR Energy Inc. generated 652.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.93%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Goldman also rated AER as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that AER could surge by 40.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.68% to reach $51.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.565 and traded between $28.65 and $30.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AER’s 50-day SMA is 27.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.00. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $10.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.50%, as 3.31M CVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more AER shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 468,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,754,353 shares of AER, with a total valuation of $222,301,705. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more AER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $200,335,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,566,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -293,389 shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. which are valued at $126,856,501. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,141 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,472,842 shares and is now valued at $124,726,069. Following these latest developments, around 3.05% of AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.