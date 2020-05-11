Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

The shares of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $15 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brinker International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that EAT is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that EAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 220.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.33.

The shares of the company added by 10.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.51 while ending the day at $22.41. During the trading session, a total of 5.48 million shares were traded which represents a -85.01% decline from the average session volume which is 2.96 million shares. EAT had ended its last session trading at $20.26. EAT 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $47.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brinker International Inc. generated 167.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Brinker International Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Wells Fargo also rated UNVR as Downgrade on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNVR could surge by 6.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.20% to reach $16.10/share. It started the day trading at $15.31 and traded between $14.05 and $15.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNVR’s 50-day SMA is 12.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.48. The stock has a high of $24.77 for the year while the low is $6.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.08%, as 9.91M EAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.32% of Univar Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TCI Fund Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,679,200 shares of UNVR, with a total valuation of $178,801,024. EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,256,486 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,301,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -263,235 shares of Univar Solutions Inc. which are valued at $153,312,938. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Univar Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,113,337 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,399,741 shares and is now valued at $111,485,224. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Univar Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.