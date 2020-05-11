Is There A Value in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) And Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

The shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Clarksons Platou in its latest research note that was published on May 07, 2020. Clarksons Platou wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peabody Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Hold the BTU stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that BTU is Neutral in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Jefferies thinks that BTU is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.86.

The shares of the company added by 35.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $3.70. During the trading session, a total of 6.5 million shares were traded which represents a -162.14% decline from the average session volume which is 2.48 million shares. BTU had ended its last session trading at $2.73. Peabody Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BTU 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $29.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Peabody Energy Corporation generated 732.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.08%. Peabody Energy Corporation has the potential to record -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.2155 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.1678 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3396. The stock has a high of $1.33 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 6.31M BTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AXAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -469,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,443,341 shares of AXAS, with a total valuation of $1,263,644. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $940,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by 27.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,162,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,531,682 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $866,609. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,584,967 shares and is now valued at $554,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.